East Moline announces avenue closure during water main replacement work

East Moline has announced a few closures while the city works on a water main replacement.

The city is working on the replacement on 7th Street from 42nd Avenue to 30th Avenue. During this, 7th Street and intersecting avenues will have periodic lane restrictions or avenues closed during the construction.

Beginning Tuesday, May 1, 41st Avenue at 7th Street will remain closed and detoured at this time.

The city has placed construction warning signs near the area to advise traffic of the road closures ahead. Motorists are urged to use a different route when possible.