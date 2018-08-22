East Moline domestic fight results in adults, child stabbed

Police reported a domestic fight in East Moline resulted in 3 adults and a child being stabbed or cut with a knife.

On Tuesaday the 22nd at 9:43pm, the East Moline Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance in the 300 block of 15th Avenue, East Moline. Police responded and discovered that a domestic disturbance in an apartment had escalated into a fight involving several people.

A 44-year-old female suffered a stab wound to the back and thigh, a 19-year-old female suffered a stab wound to her neck, left shoulder and back a 22-year-old male suffered a bite wound to the shoulder, and ra 6-year-old male child suffered a stab wound to the left thigh, left hand, and right hand and broken bones in both hands,

All four victims were treated by a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dmarlo Q. Bryant, 29 of Rock Island was arrested and charged in Rock Island County Court with Aggravated Battery to a Child, 3 counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery, 2 counts of Aggravated Battery, and Battery. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond.