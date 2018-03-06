Psychiatric evaluation ordered for East Moline fatal shooting/standoff suspect

The man being charged in the fatal shooting/standoff that took place last month was in court Tuesday morning, March 6. Willie Minor, 29, was charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Jon Keener on February 6.

Willie Minor in court March 6, 2018.

In court Tuesday morning, Minor's attorney Andrew Larson argued that he finds bona fide doubt of the defendant's fitness. The court agreed and ordered Minor to be evaluated by a clinical psychologist.

Court is scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday April 3 at 11 a.m. Minor is remanded on $5 million 10% bond.

