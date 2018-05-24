Emergency boat to aide East Moline fire crews with search and rescue efforts

For years, fire officials in East Moline said they've been forced to use old, repurposed fishing boats for river search and recovery efforts. This year, thanks to a grant funded by the Department of Homeland Security, crews were able to purchase a new $200,000 rescue boat. According to Captain Derrick Anderson, the boat is designed for night missions and equipped with high-definition sonar technology.

"Searching now is going to be a lot easier, hopefully this will help ease the frustration level and help things get done more efficiently," Anerson said.

On average, the fire department said they assist with 5-8 searches and recoveries each year. Anderson believes this boat will help make those searches more efficient.

"If something happens we can help immediately versus having to deploy a boat."

The boat was mainly funded through a grant provided by the Department of Homeland Security. The city paid the remaining $50,000. Anderson said he's in the midst of training his crews and hopes to have the boat on the water in the next three to four weeks.