East Moline in need of school bus drivers

Starting next week students at East Moline School District will be heading back to classes, but before they do that the transportation director is looking to hire more school bus drivers.

Transportation Director Evelyn Gay says her staff of 30 drivers might have to add extra routes on their load, if they don't have the positions filled.

The district is not the only one facing a shortage. The Silvis School District along with other districts nationwide are also in need of bus drivers. The district says they are looking for part time drivers. It would be a four hour position, two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon.

You don't have to have experience, they will train you. As long as you have a good driving record and are able to pass a drug and alcohol test. You will also need a C.D.L. license.

Gay says she's constantly advertising and passing the word along that they are hiring, but that has still not fixed the problem. She says she doesn't know what the solution will be and understands you can't raise a family on a bus driver wage. She says it's the impact you will make on the children that will last a long time.

“I really don’t know how that problem can be fixed,” said Evelyn Gay, Transportation Director. “I just really wish that people would look into being a school bus driver because it's rewarding, you are shaping lives,”

We also reached out to other districts as well. Davenport, Bettendorf, and Clinton say they are staffed, but they say they know this is a problem that each district faces from time to time.

You can go here for more information:

Welcome to East Moline School District

