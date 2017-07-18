East Moline loses $219,000 to the state

Completion of several roadwork improvement projects in East Moline will be put on hold. Due to the State budget that was passed, the city will lose more than $200,000 from its budget. According to the city's Financial Director, East Moline will see a 10 percent reduction in income tax payments received for the state's 2017 and 2018 fiscal years. That money goes towards General Fund operations, like maintaining parks and roadwork repairs. Director of Engineering, Tim Kammler, said repairs are needed on over 50 percent of the city's streets.

"Everyone who is not getting their street repaired is wondering why they aren't getting their street repaired," Kammler said. "Particularly when we have such a small amount of money to deal with and we have to explain that to these folks, trying to explain the fact that not only do we have a small amount of money, but we have to pay back some of the small amount of money that we have."

In addition to the money the city will lose from the State's budget, city leaders said East Moline will owe the state even more. According to Financial Director Megan Peterson, the state said it overpaid the city by nearly $300,000. East Moline must pay that money back within the next year. Meantime, Kammler said improvement projects slated for 2017 will most likely be completed, but projects set for 2018 are still uncertain.

"We are trying to stretch the small amount of funds that we have as wide as we can."