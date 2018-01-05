East Moline man arrested in West Liberty break-in

Police responding to an alarm call Friday morning say they caught their suspect inside the business. The call came in around 5:22 a.m. to the Crystal Corner Car wash, 322 East 3rd.

According to police, a West Liberty Police Officer was three blocks away and arrived immediately. At the business the officer discovered a door that had been pried open and found 54-year-old Richard Ray Webb of East Moline, Ill. inside.

Webb was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary 3rd degree, felony criminal mischief 2nd degree and possession of burglary tools. Police say additional charges are pending.