East Moline man charged with child pornography

Police say they have arrested a man on child pornography charges after a lengthy investigation. On Friday, December 8 the East Moline Police Department arrested 28-year-old Bryan L. Gibson of East Moline on 20 counts of unlawful possession of child pornography. Each count is a class X felony, punishable by a term of imprisonment of 6-30 years.

According to police, the arrest was a result of a three-month investigation by the East Moline Police Department after they received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children task force program. The task force program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation involving the Internet.

The case is being investigated by the East Moline Police Department with assistance from the Moline Police Department Computer Forensic Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.

Gibson is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.