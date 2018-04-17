East Moline men sentenced to prison for attempted armed robbery

Two East Moline men, who were convicted in November for an attempted armed robbery of a Rock Island home, were sentenced today.

Dalvent Jackson, 25 was sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison. Deaunta Tyler, 30, was sentenced to 27 years, six months in prison. Co-defendant Ledell Tyler, 36, of Silvis, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, 2018.

A jury convicted each of the men on Nov. 15, 2017, of attempted robbery, discharging a firearm in furtherance of the attempted robbery, and being felons in possession of firearms. During the attempted robbery, the men threatened to shoot various occupants of the home, including two pregnant women and several young children. One of the men discharged a firearm during the robbery in an effort to further intimidate the residents.