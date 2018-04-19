East Moline police investigate shooting that damaged cars, home

Two cars and a house are damaged in a shooting incident this week in East Moline. Police say they were called to 13th Street and 12th Avenue around 2:35 a.m. on April 17, 2018, on a report of gunfire, possibly coming from a red, PT Cruiser and a black passenger car that appeared to be following each other on 12th Avenue.

Police recovered .40 caliber casings from the north side of 12th Avenue. Two parked vehicles were damaged along a nearby house where police found damage to three windows, siding and deck boards. Four bullets penetrated the walls of the home causing damage to interior walls, a refrigerator and a TV. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are investigating and are asking the public for any information. East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the smartphone app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest you will receive a cash reward.

