East Moline police investigate "vague" threat at Glenview Middle School, find no credible threat

The East Moline Police Department say school will continue as planned for Glenview Middle School after they investigated a "vague threat".

Police say the threat was made in a bathroom stall at the middle school. After an investigation, they found no evidence that the threat was credible.

As a precaution, police officers will be at school on Friday, May 4 to ensure safety.

Police are encouraging anyone with information of any kind, at any time, about potential crimes at school to report them to Crime Stoppers at 762-9500 or use the P3 smartphone app.