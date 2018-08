East Moline police are looking to identify two Jewel-Osco theft suspects.

The two women in these surveillance photos committed thefts at Jewel-Osco in East Moline on July 11th and July 28th.

On both dates they filled a cart full of merchandise and then left the store without paying. They had two small children with them.

Both times they left the area of the store in a grey 4-door car with a sunroof headed west on Avenue of the Cities.