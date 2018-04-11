East Moline schools await $1.35 million under new state funding formula

The Illinois state comptroller is releasing $350 million to public school districts statewide as part of the newly approved education-funding overhaul. According to East Moline Superintendent Kris Humphries, the district will receive $1.35 million of that amount. The district is one of many fighting for funding from the state. Over the last few years the district has been forced to cut positions and resources for students due to lack of funding.

"We've cut services to our students, we have one elementary music teacher for four elementary schools," Humphries said. "We have individuals who are supposed to be working with children on reading deficits, and we don't have that anymore."

Last year the Illinois General Assembly approved a new 'evidence-based funding formula.' It directs money to the neediest districts first with an emphasis on state funding to fill gaps where local resources cannot. According to Humphries, East Moline is considered one of the neediest districts in the state. Tomorrow, the district should receive the first of six payments in general state aid. If the money comes through, Humphries said this will be the first time in over 8 years the state has followed through with all of its general aid payments.

"It will be surreal, it will be interesting," Humphries said. "I'll be waking up early to make sure those funds are deposited."

The additional payments should come once more in April and twice in May and June. In the past, the district has received $9.7 million in state aide each year. Under the new formula, the district will now receive $11 million if all payments are made. Humphries said it will take three to four years for the district to know where those funds should be allocated.