East Moline seeing community momentum

EastMomentum – it is a term the East Moline community is starting to coin, as it comes into a new era.

“So EastMomentum is very ambiguous but when 75 people show up for a war memorial that’s east momentum happening,” said Adam Guthrie, President of East Moline Maine Street.

He has spearheaded a rebirth of his hometown. Guthrie says his father, is his inspiration.

“He was very dedicated to downtown East Moline,” Guthrie said.

His father passed suddenly in 2015. He left Guthrie and his sister several properties in the downtown area.

“And instead of just selling them, I wanted to continue his legacy down here, so I decided we need to start cleaning it up,” Guthrie said.

His third beatification project was unveiled Friday night. A new war memorial mural is located at the corner of 15th Avenue and 9th Street.

Just an hour later six business owners announced they are opening their doors in East Moline.

“New businesses are just popping up,” Guthrie said. “It’s a really good time.”

A comedy club, brewing company and concert venue are expected to be open their doors by the end of the year. And this summer will have plenty to bridge the gap.

“I believe we have about 40 to 50 free events happening this summer,” Guthrie said.

That includes a Sunday summer concert series. It runs from June 3 through Sept. 9.

All of this is catching the attention of current and former residents.

“This is absolutely the momentum that we need,” said life-long resident Jessica Vervaecke. “It’s been near and dear to people for many years and now it’s finally our time.”

“It’s bringing jobs to the community and cleaning it up,” said former resident,” John Sierra.

Guthrie says The Bend project has been a big win for the area.

“The Hyatt on the bend, that’s sort of the centerpiece,” Guthrie said.

And people say they are happy East Moline is finally getting noticed.

East Moline has already been a really strong community and I’m excited to see interest in the developers bringing it where it should be,” said former resident Steve Summers.

