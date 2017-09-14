East Moline students honored for saving child in June

Van Thang and Rylie Gomez were in the right place at the right time when a six-year-old boy fell in the river in June.

Thursday night the two were hailed heroes by the Moline Police Department and recognized for the gifts they provided the Williams family.

On June 6, 2017, Jayden Williams fell into the Mississippi. His father Malik quickly slipped in after him.

Thang was not far behind.

“The woman was screaming outside and I heard it and I [went] to her and she told me to help her get her son,” Thang said. That's when I jumped in the water.”

Thang says he’s not the best swimmer, and he was nervous as he worked to bring the boy and his father to safety.

But there was one force driving him to get everyone to shore.

“I wanted to save the little kid and his dad,” Thang said.

He was able to pull 6-year-old Jayden to safety handing him off to fellow UTHS senior Gomez.

“He grabbed him and I was on the shore rocks things like right next to the water so I told him to give the boy to me and I pulled him out of the water,” Gomez said.

Thang tried to save Malik as well, but couldn't reach him in time.

The night's events can weigh heavy on Gomez at times.

“It’s still traumatizing but I’m just trying to think of it in like the most positive ways possible,” Gomez said.

That’s why the armature photographer tries to focus on the gift she was able to give the Williams family - the last picture ever taken of the father and son.

“I saw this father and son thing going on and so I don't know I thought it was a beautiful thing,” she said of taking the picture that night.

Thursday both were remembered as heroes.

Thang was honored with the Life-Saving Award, presented by Moline Police Department.

“If Van wouldn't have been there, perhaps the young child's life might have been lost also so that's always something to remember,” said Interim Chief John Hitchcock.

And Gomez was given a new camera, thanks for capturing forever the love between a son and his lost father.

“It gives them something to cherish and always honor the memory of the two sitting there together,” Hitchcock said.