East Moline superintendent “elated” by school funding bill passage

A new system for funding schools in Illinois is expected to be signed into law Thursday by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

In the past 48 hours, legislators in both the state house and senate passed Senate Bill 1947, clearing the way for funds to be sent to more than 800 districts statewide that have been waiting since the start of the school year.

“(SB 1947) levels the playing field for children across Illinois,” said East Moline Superintendent Kristen Humphries, adding that his district will receive nearly $1.2 million or approximately $436 more per student.

“In future years our school district will be able to talk about what services we can add for our students rather than always taking away.”

The legislation establishes a funding system designed to reduce disparities between wealthy and poor school districts which Humphries calls a “historic” change.

“It's been 3+ years of work but every moment was worth it because we've made a change for all kids in Illinois -- regardless of zip codes,” Humphries tells KWQC via email, adding he is “elated” for East Moline students, families, and teachers.

Gov. Rauner is expected to sign SB 1947 during a ceremony Thursday in Chicago.