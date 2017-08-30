SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — UPDATE: The highway is back open and traffic is moving again.
The Iowa Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting that I-80 is blocked at the Mississippi River bridge near Le Claire. The road is blocked due to a crash.
UPDATE: Eastbound I-80 back open at Mississippi River bridge
Posted: Wed 4:14 PM, Aug 30, 2017 |
Updated: Wed 4:50 PM, Aug 30, 2017
