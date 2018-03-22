Easter Egg Hunts in the Quad Cities Area

River Valley District Library will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24th from 1-1: 30 pm. This is a non-competitive hunt. You MUST register to attend. For more information or to register, please call the library at 309-523-3440.

Nahant Marsh will hold a Spring Celebration and Eco Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 for Nahant Members or $7 for Guests. Children 2 and under are free. Children ages 3-12 can participate in either a hide-and-seek egg hunt (great for younger children) or a GPS scavenger egg hunt (best for older children). The egg hunts will run from 9-11 a.m. at your leisure. Bring your own basket! Registration is recommended and appreciated. Register online at www.nahantmarsh.org/events or call at 563.336.3370.

Moline Parks and Recreation will be hosting two FREE and public Easter Egg Hunts on Saturday, March 24!

Kids ages 8 and under, join us for our 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Riverside Park Field.

Easter Egg Hunt Times

Ages 2 and under: 9:45 a.m. – inside the fenced area of the pool Ages 3-6: 10:00 a.m. – west side of the pool

Ages 7-8: 10:00 a.m. – north side of Mausoleum

They will also be offering a new event, Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt on March 24 for children ages 9-12 years. Candy-laden eggs will be placed on Riverside Park Field (3300 5th Ave. Moline) to discover. The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt will start at 8:00 p.m. and kids must bring their own flashlights.

There will be eggs at the bottom and top of the water for a NEW egg hunt on Sunday, March 18 from 1-3:30 pm at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center. Check scheduled times frames by age. Stop by the photo booth for a photo with a very special guest and enjoy a coloring contest and games! Participants must pre-register at https://apm.activecommunities.com/rockislandparksandrec/Activity_Search/2405

Thousands of colorful eggs will fill Lincoln Park for the annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 at 9:30 am sharp. Bring your bags and baskets to gather eggs scattered throughout the age-appropriate hunt areas.

Join Mayor Gallagher at this year’s Bettendorf Easter Egg Extravaganza. The event will be held on Saturday, March 24 at 12 noon at a new location, Bettendorf High School Stadium, 3333 18th Street. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 1:00 p.m.

On Saturday, March 31 from 11am-1pm, LeClaire Park & Rec hosts their Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Hollyhock Park, 201 N. 6th Street. Egg hunt starts promptly at 11 am; bring your own basket.

Your favorite neighborhood grocery store is hosting the healthiest Easter egg hunt around on Friday, March 30 from 11 am-2 pm at Natural Grocers in Davenport!All ages welcome.

On March 31st we would love for you and your family to join us for a fun-filled day of activities, food trucks, and entertainment at Prairie Heights Park, Davenport, Iowa.

