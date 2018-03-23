Easter spending slightly down from last year

Consumers are expected to spend quite a bundle as they hunt for Easter gifts this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers will spend a total of about $18.2 billion on Easter. That's slightly down from last year, but the second highest on record.

At least 81% of Americans will celebrate the holiday by spending an average of about $150 per person, down from $152 last year.

Men are likely to spend about $20 more on Easter gifts than women.

Topping the list of items that consumers will spend the most on candy and food, followed by gifts, clothing and greeting cards.