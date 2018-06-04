Eastern Iowa group calling for an end to gun violence

People across the country, including in Eastern Iowa wore orange to honor victims and survivors of gun violence. Moms Demand Action held several rallies across Eastern Iowa to show solidarity with victims.

Member of the Johnson County chapter Rebecca Truszkowski says, "We have really a common sense approach. We want to ensure that people have proper training and get background checks and have permits. We don't want to take anybody's rights away. We realize people want to be able to hunt and protect themselves, we don't want guns to fall into the wrong hands."

The rally at College Green Park in Iowa City honored gun violence victims and survivors, and talked about ways to end the problem.

Johnson County chapter member Holly Sanger says of gun violence, "It makes me sick if it's just violence in cities where in particular people of color are shot on a regular basis and we don't tend to rise and use our voices for those people and that's what we're trying to do as moms. It makes me feel sick when a 3 year old finds a gun in their homes that's left unattended."

Members also setup a tent at the Iowa City Farmer's Market to talk to people about the group. They say they want stiffer background checks. Sanger says, "If somebody has a history of violence or in a time of distress and they have access to weapons and in fact those weapons be temporarily removed.”

