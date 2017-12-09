Eastern Iowa man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

An eastern Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he broke into a home and repeatedly stabbed a man there who had taken out a restraining order against the suspect.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that 41-year-old Bryan Arthur Grout, of Williamsburg, was arrested after the early Saturday morning stabbing at a Williamsburg home.

Williamsburg Police Chief Ray Garringer says Grout entered the home with a knife and stabbed the victim, Heath Hershey, repeatedly in the neck, back and chest. Hershey was taken to an Iowa City hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Grout is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Marengo on $25,000 bond. It was not clear whether he had an attorney Saturday, and he could not be reached for comment.