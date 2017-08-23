Eastern Iowa woman born during eclipse in 1979 gives birth during Monday's eclipse

A baby born during a solar eclipse is pretty rare, but one eastern Iowa family is twice exceptional.

The mom of an eclipse baby was born during an eclipse as well. Yesterday, the woman from South Amana gave birth to a baby girl named Clair Gettler. Her mother, Dawn, was born during the eclipse that happened on February 26th, 1979. She said they didn't plan this at all, but it's cool the way it turned out. Gettler said baby Clair was actually a few days late.

"We were kind of hoping to have her on the 17th because that's my husband's birthday so he kind of wanted a birthday baby but she held out for Monday the eclipse day," said Dawn Gettler of South Amana.

The Gettlers are already talking about traveling to see the next solar eclipse in 2024.