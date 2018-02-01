Easton Valley voters hold the fate of the facility improvements in their hands

Easton Valley School district voters have the fate of the school districts future in their hands. This is the second time the school district has tried to raise taxes to fix their facilities. Some are against the tax increase, while some are in favor of it.

For more than 100 years, Miles elementary school has served thousands of kids, but the three-story building is one a few schools in the area that comes with some challenges. Superintendent Chris Fee, says safety is the primary issue, with narrow hallways and stairs and outdated classrooms, he says it's time for an upgrade.

"We've got computer labs music rooms, areas that kids need to be able to access and we currently have students that struggle with that because of disabilities," said Fee.

The proposal? A "yes" vote would add $2.39 per taxable $1,000 on residential property taxes for residents who live in the district they're hoping to borrow nearly 8.9 million dollars to fund the project. If passed this would be the 3rd time taxes are raised in this district in 6 years, for some, the idea to increase taxes doesn't sit well.

Allan Kettlesen who lives in the district says it's not the right time. "I think with the money they got coming in maybe they may not be able to make it perfect, but if they can make it good enough to get by for a few more years then maybe they would be a little more acceptable to do another tax increase," said Kettlesen.

Although he has his reservations about the increase, he's not against a better future for the kids in the district. "I don't want people to think I'm against the school itself, I'm against raising my taxes again," he said.

Voters are expected to the polls next Tuesday, February 6th. You can vote at city hall in Miles, Preston, or Sabula. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.