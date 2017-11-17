Economic adviser talks tax bill with GOP foe

The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met yesterday with a senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul plan.

Kevin Hassett tells reporters at the White House Friday that he met Thursday with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who opposes the Senate bill that would slash the corporate tax rate and reduce personal income tax rates for many.

At least five other Republican senators have yet to declare support for the plan, leaving the bill's fate far from certain in a chamber the GOP controls by just 52-48.

Hassett declined to answer why the proposal under discussion would make the corporate tax cuts permanent, while letting the individual cuts expire.

He says the president supports making both cuts permanent, but it's up to Congress to write the bills.