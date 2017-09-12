Musician Ed Sheeran visits Davenport restaurant

The employees and patrons of a local restaurant got a huge surprise when an international superstar walked through the doors last weekend. The manager at the Davenport Hooters on Sunday night, September 10 was Troy. He tells us that he didn't know who Ed Sheeran was, but most everyone else did.

Troy says Sheeran came in around 9:45 p.m. with about 30 people in his entourage. The group stayed until the restaurant closed, around 11 p.m. and were courteous to the employees and customers, taking photos and even Facetiming with one patron's10-year-old daughter. The girl's mom, Rachel tells us that he was "a nice guy and didn't turn anyone away for a pic. It was very cool!"

Rachel says Sheeran was taking a break on his way from a show in Ohio to a show in Omaha. Thanks for sharing!