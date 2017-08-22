Eight children safe after four bullets strike Davenport home

John Davis was at first confused by the noises that jolted him out of bed Tuesday at around 4 a.m.

“But then I saw the holes in my living room wall and window,” Davis said, adding there are now four bullet holes in the living room of the Dixwell Street home he shares with his wife and their eight children.

“My wife and kids are definitely scared,” Davis said.

After calling 911, Davis said Davenport Police quickly responded and blocked off the street near his house.

Davenport Police have not yet released many details but confirm to KWQC that they are investigating shots fired around 4 a.m. north of Rockingham Road.

This case is the latest in a string of shots fired and shooting incidents in Davenport in which homes have been struck and, in two recent cases, individuals killed.

Davis said he is relieved his children, the youngest of whom is 18 months old, were all asleep at the time and uninjured.