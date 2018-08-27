Eight people dead after apartment fire in Chicago

It's Chicago's deadliest fire in more than a decade. Eight people including six children died early Sunday in an apartment fire at this home in the city's west side.

Authorities say most of the victims were siblings and cousins attending a sleepover.

A family relative says the dead included four siblings from one family, three siblings from another family and an unrelated teen who was a close friend of the group.

Fire investigators say the fire started just before 4 a.m. in an enclosed porch at the rear of the structure, although the exact cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Officials say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Sunday night family, friends and neighbors gathered for a candlelight vigil.