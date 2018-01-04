Eight puppies die from exposure in Knox Co.

Eight puppies were found frozen to death last week in Knox County as the temperature dropped below zero.

The Knox County Humane Society (KCHS) reports that the eight were part of a litter of nine, and that the remaining puppy and mother survived.

“Mom and puppy are doing fine,” KCHS Office Manager LouAnn Kramer told KWQC on Wednesday.

The puppies were brought to the shelter on Sunday, December 26, a day when the low temperature was -2°F with wind chills as low as -10°F.

KCHS posted a photo of the lone surviving puppy to its Facebook page along with a reminder to “please bring your pets inside this winter. If it's too cold outside for you, it's too cold outside for them!”

The shelter says it will not be adopting the mother and surviving male puppy until he is old and strong enough to be adopted.