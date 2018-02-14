Elderly Burlington couple meets through online dating service

A couple of newlyweds are celebrating their first Valentines Day together, even though they have decades of marital experience. They are enjoying love a second time around and despite their age, have the Internet to thank for their success.

"I was here by myself and there are only so many times a week you can clean house and scrub floors."

When Pat Mumme lost her spouse, she went to her computer and started looking for company.

"My wife passed away and the next two weeks was the loneliest time of my life."

Dale Eschliman also looked for relief on the Internet. And despite their age, they met through an online dating service!

"We talked on the phone two or three times, probably an hour at a time," Dale said.

"We had our first date in Little Amana on I-80 and he brought me flowers," said Pat.

"In those first couple of times, I called them meetings rather than dates," Dale added.

After their first date, they found they had so much in common.

"He said what would you like and I said strawberry shake and he said, 'oh that's my favorite,'" said Pat.

And in less than a year, the couple would marry -- Pat at 83 and Dale 89.

"He came and presented me with a ring and said, 'at our age, we don't have time to waste, '" she added.

"When I thought it was time, I got on one knee, which was hard for me," Dale said.

So now they are enjoying their lives together.

"It probably wouldn't have happened this way if there weren't so many things that we liked," said Dale.

But before you think looking for love online is easy, think again.

"Oh be careful," Pat warned.

She says she had to shake-off a scammer who wrote her daily love letters, and then asked for money. As for Dale, he reached out to about 30 prospects, but only got two responses, one of them from Pat. He thinks maybe they thought he was too old, but Pat doesn't think so.

Now, they have plans to travel, maybe another cruise, like the one they took on their honeymoon.