Elderly DeWitt man killed by train after car stalls

Police are investigating the death of an elderly man killed when a train struck his car last Friday night.

Harvey Witt, 86, of DeWitt died in the crash.

It happened after his 1986 Ford Tempo stalled on the tracks at the Union Pacific crossing on South 6th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

In a press release, police say they do not know why Witt did not exit the vehicle as the train was approaching.

The release indicates there were witnesses to the crash.

The accident is being investigated by both DeWitt Police and Union Pacific.