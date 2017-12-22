Elderly couple arrested in Nebraska with over 60 pounds of marijuana

An elderly couple was busted in Nebraska for transporting marijuana. They were pulled over earlier this week for crossing the center line without signaling.

As police got closer to the vehicle they smelled a strong marijuana odor. Canine units were called and deputies found 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

The 80-year-old driver and his 83-year-old wife from California told the police the marijuana was for Christmas presents. They were headed to Vermont.

The pot is valued at more than $300,000.