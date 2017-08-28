Elderly rescued from rising waters inside Texas nursing home

Elderly nursing home residents sitting around in waist-deep flood water, waiting to be rescued. It's a sad and compelling image from La Vita Bella Nursing Home in Dickinson, Texas.

In the forefront of the photo you can see a woman on a scooter and another in a recliner.

The owner of the nursing home sent the photo to her son-in-law and he tweeted the photo hoping it would help with a rescue response. It did.

A helicopter crew got there right away, air-lifting more than a dozen elderly residents to safety.

