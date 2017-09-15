Eldridge Police-involved shooting under investigation

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is now handling an investigation after an early morning police-involved shooting in Eldridge.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning a traffic stop was conducted on what investigators are calling a suspicious vehicle on the 900 block of W. Donahue Street in Eldridge.

The driver of the vehicle took off running and a foot chase ensued.

29-year-old Stevey S. Graves of Davenport was arrested uninjured in Davenport. She is charged with Eluding, OWI, driving while barred, speeding and stoplight violations.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says during the chase an Eldridge Police Officer fired their weapon. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in a police-involved shooting.

Graves is being held on a $10,000 bond. She has an extensive arrest record.