Eldridge church says Souper Bowl brings donations at a time of need

For football fans across the country Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year. And local churches are looking to capitalize on that enthusiasm.

“We are putting together Souper Bowl Sunday …where we bring in non-perishable items for the food pantry,” explained Faith Lutheran Church’s Pastor Carrie Lewis La Plante.

The Eldridge church has done this for about four years now.

“And people can bring in those non-perishable items and put them on the side of the team that they would like to win the game,” Lewis La Plante said.

She says it is her churches’ biggest annual fundraiser.

“We usually bring in two to three hundred cans of soup or other non-perishable items during this time which is a lot for a food pantry,” Lewis La Plante said.

They have a pantry right inside the church.

“So families in the North Scott area who are in need of support can come here we're open on Tuesday’s and Fridays,” she said.

And the pastor says they offer a slightly different experience.

“We have a customer choice and they can come in and they can pick the items off of our shelves,” Lewis La Plante said.

Although people support the pantry throughout the year, Lewis La Plante says this is a great way to make giving a little more fun.

“It’s a way to just bring awareness to the food pantry while we are enjoying the national pastime, right,” Lewis La Plante said.

