Eldridge mom connects with breast milk donors to feed her baby

Swapping items in the back of a Wal-Mart parking lot in Silvis is not uncommon. And neither, moms meeting there say, is swapping breast milk.

In fact, Sarah Junker has had seven similar meet-ups to collected donated breast milk from willing mothers.

The Eldridge mom of three says she tried to breastfeed her nearly three-month-old child, but he would not latch. Junker says she eventually stopped producing milk and need to find an alternative way to feed her son, Michael.

“He pretty much screamed and cried the whole four days he was on formula,” Junker said. “We tried a few different kinds and it just didn’t agree well with him.”

She says she explored the getting milk from a donation bank.

“They’re like $15.00 for a 3oz bottle,” Junker said.

That number is confirmed by the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa, the only milk bank in the state. The co-owner, Jean Drulis, says the fee is to cover the cost of pasteurization and screening. Those steps ensure the milk is safe for a child to consume.

“The milk is pasteurized which kills the bacteria and viruses, and then there’s testing post-pasteurization of the milk,” Druils said.

The bank is located in Coralville which is about an hour drive from the Quad Cities. It would cost additional money for someone to have the milk shipped.

“It’s way more expensive than formula which my baby can’t have,” Junker said.

Since insurance would not cover the cost, Junker began looking into other options.

“A mom had told me to go to a breast feeding group I saw that hey it’s kind of common in this group to ask for milk and to give milk,” Junker said.

Facebook has connected Junker with moms like Ashley Hall.

Hall and her baby Brantley drove from Cordova to Silvis May 1 to donate 100oz to baby Michael.

“I had like 300oz in the freezer so I told my husband, I think I need to help this baby and donate,” Hall said.

The new mom said she has heard of other people who donate and she was more than happy to help Junker.

“We struggled at the beginning,” Hall said. “It was really hard to breastfeed. I wanted to give up a lot but I didn’t’ for his sake. Now knowing that I can do it for my son and somebody else’s son that makes me feel really good.”

Junker says she is aware that there are risks that come with donated breast milk like bacteria and infections. But she says meet-ups like the one with Hall settle her anxieties.

“[That milk] was meant for her baby and all the milk I’ve gotten has been meant for that mommy's baby,” Junker said. “It makes me feel good because they're not giving me anything they wouldn't give their own child.”

Hall’s donation will feed baby Michael for around five days. She says as long as she produces enough to share, and as long as Michael tolerates the milk, she will continue to donate to Junker.

The Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa says 79 percent of its distributed milk over the past year went to inpatient facilities. The other 21 percent went to outpatient individuals who need to have a prescription from the baby’s pediatrician to receive the milk.

Druils said HIV Hepatitis B and C, HTLD and syphilis can all be transmitted through breast milk. This is why she recommends going to a milk bank. Each donor has blood work tested before they are allowed to offer up their milk.

