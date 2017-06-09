Eldridge woman gets 10 years in prison for neglecting ailing son

An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for neglecting her ailing son.

Online court records say 30-year-old Valarie Clark also was fined $7,500 at her hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court. The judge suspended the fine. The Eldridge woman had pleaded guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Police say Clark's son suffers from a medical disorder characterized by the inability of the body to process proteins.

The boy, then 6, was admitted to a hospital in February 2016 for low blood sugar and starvation. Police say doctors discovered the boy was not being fed properly and had not received required medical care for about three years.