Elementary school changes it's calendar year for Fall 2017

Neil Armstrong Elementary held its last day of school on June 19th, 2017.

The elementary is on a balance calendar year. Students have shorter summer breaks and more frequent breaks during the school year but that is changing for the school beginning fall 2017.

The balanced calendar year means students the elementary school still go to the school for the state requirement of 180 days.

Superintendent Mike Raso said the school has been on this calendar schedule for nearly 20 years.

It first went to the balanced calendar because Neil Armstong had 50 percent of its students eligible for free and reduced lunches.

Now, the school said its demographics are changing.

“The last few years we've have been looking at trying to get Armstrong back on the district calendar - we've had difficulties with professional development with teachers and getting all the teachers on the same calendar,” said Raso.

Raso said the district is trying to make sure its students have the same opportunities in the summer as the rest of the Bettendorf School District.

Students on the different schedule make it difficult for them to get involved in summer school activities.

“Next year they will have a fall break which they've usually had in the past we will have a one-week fall break so their calendar is going to be a little bit different than the district calendar, start at the same time but they will have a full week fall break,” said Raso.

Raso said there could be more schedule changes Neil Armstrong adjust to the new changes in the future.

Bettendorf school district first day of school will begin on August 23rd, 2017.