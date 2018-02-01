Elizabeth, Ill. woman sentenced in suffocation death of child

A woman from Elizabeth, Illinois has been sentenced to more than 16-years in prison in a death of a child.

The Jo Daviess County State's Attorney says on February 1, 2018, Elizabeth M. Roen pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to a charge of aggravated battery. She was then sentenced to serve 16.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The plea stems from an incident in which the prosecutor says Roen knowingly caused great bodily harm by covering the mouth and nose of a child under the age of 13 known as T.L. The child suffocated and died.

The Elizabeth Police Department, Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office and the Critical Incident Response Team Investigative Unit handled the investigation.

