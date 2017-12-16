Elk shot in Dubuque County

DNR Officers shot and killed an elk in Dubuque County around noon Saturday.

Conservation Officer Nate Johnson says a hunter caught an elk on a trail camera in October near Cascade, Iowa in October.

Then, on Friday, a farmer reported an elk with the same build and same sized rack as the one caught on camera.

Officer Johnson says anytime an elk is seen, DNR must report it to the state to see if anyone has reported a missing elk from private property.

The state determined no elk was reported missing, but Johnson says the elk did have a mark in its ear where a tag was placed in the past. So, he believes there is a high chance it was from a private farm and not a wild elk.

Then, Saturday morning, hunters called DNR saying they saw the elk in the same area near where the farmer saw it Friday.

DNR determined it was a risk to livestock and human health and decided to shoot and kill the animal.

Officer Johnson says when privately raised animals like this escape they pose a significant health risk to the wild deer herd.

