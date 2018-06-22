Elmwood man hospitalized after early morning crash in Knoxville

One man has been hospitalized after a truck accident in Knoxville, Illinois.

On Friday, June 22 shortly after 7:30 a.m., crews responded to I-74 at mile marker 54 in Knoxville.

Police say a Nissan Pickup, driven by 68-year-old Ronald B. McElroy lost control for reasons unknown and drove into a ditch. The truck came to a rest in the tree line.

McElroy was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Galesburg for his injuries. A passenger in the truck was treated and released on scene.

Knox County Sheriff's Deputies, Knoxville Fire Department, GHAS, IDOT, Bolin's Towing and Illinois State Police responded to the crash.