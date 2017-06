With temperatures rising, the danger of heat-related illness also increases. That's why Christian Care is offering its shelter as an emergency cooling center.

Those needing a place to cool off can stay from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week. The cooling center is located at Christian Care, 2209 3rd Ave. in Rock Island.

Christian Care will offer an emergency cooling center whenever the temperature reaches 90 degrees.