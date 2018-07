Emergency crews are on the scene in LeClaire for an unknown incident.

Due to emergency vehicles, traffic is reduced to one lane on Great River Road near 235th Street in LeClaire.

Officials tell TV-6 they received a call just after 6 a.m. Friday and responded to the 23,000 block of Great River Road.

We have reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back from them. As soon as we have more information we will update this story and update you online.