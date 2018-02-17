Owner of construction company dies after cave-in at construction site - UPDATE

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Columbus Junction Police Department, the incident was a fatal cave-in.

Officials said 52-year-old Anthony Hills, the owner/operator of Hills Construction, was working an a sewer repair and was killed.

An OSHA investigation continues today and further information will be released pending any findings.

Ten agencies responded to assist with the accident including Columbus Junction Police and Fire Departments and Iowa State Patrol.

ORIGINAL: Emergency crews were on scene in downtown Columbus Junction on Friday afternoon, February 16. We have a crew on scene and can see that there is a construction area that has been fenced off.

When we arrived around 4:30 p.m., there was only one firetruck on scene, but eyewitnesses say there were multiple crews working the scene earlier. We are working to get more details.

Stay tuned to to this website for updates.

