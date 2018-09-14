Emergency crews on scene of school bus crash near Donahue

Emergency responders from Scott County, Iowa and Eldridge are on scene of a school bus crash outside of Donahue.

TV6 News is told that the crash happened on the 28100 block of 130th Avenue when the bus somehow ended up in the ditch. There were several kids on the North Scott School District bus. No one was hurt.

TV6 News has a crew on the scene and witnessed a rope attached to a fire truck keeping the bus from rolling into the ditch any further.

This is breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.