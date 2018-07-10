Employee dies at Walt Disney World in industrial accident

A Walt Disney World employee died in an industrial accident near the Pop Century Resort Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 9:15 in the morning to respond to a guard gate next to Disney's Pop Century Resort.

Deputies said a man in his late thirties was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The president of Walt Disney World Resort released a statement saying in part that they were deeply saddened by the loss of one of their cast members.

He called the incident a 'tragic accident' and said they're working with authorities to understand how it happened.