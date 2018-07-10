Employee dies at Walt Disney World in industrial accident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. (NBC) - A Walt Disney World employee died in an industrial accident near the Pop Century Resort Monday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 9:15 in the morning to respond to a guard gate next to Disney's Pop Century Resort.
Deputies said a man in his late thirties was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The president of Walt Disney World Resort released a statement saying in part that they were deeply saddened by the loss of one of their cast members.
He called the incident a 'tragic accident' and said they're working with authorities to understand how it happened.