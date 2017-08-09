Employee suspected in theft of around $20K from church

A Marshalltown woman has been accused of stealing around $20,000 from the church where she worked.

Court records say 63-year-old Dawn Muller is charged with theft and ongoing criminal conduct. A home phone listed for Muller rang busy during several calls Wednesday. Her attorneys didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press. The records don't list her next court date.

Police say that the money was taken from February 2016 through May 2017, while Muller was financial secretary for First United Methodist Church in Marshalltown.

