Employers share unusual excuses workers use for calling in late

According to a new survey from Career-Builder, 25% of workers say they are late at least once a month, that's down from 29% last year.

The survey found that the usual excuses for being late to work include traffic, oversleeping, bad weather and being too tired to get out of bed. But there are some unusual excuses that employers shared, which included:

"It's too cold to work."

"My coffee was too hot and I couldn't leave until it cooled off."

and "My dog ate my work schedule."

Sixty percent of employers say they expect their workers to be on time every day and about 43% say they have actually fired someone for being late.