Enjoying winter weather activities in the Quad Cities

Many people in Quad Cities made the most of the cold weather on Friday. Several kids and their families went sledding at Palmer Hills Golf Course as well as Duck Creek Park and Golf Course.

"We were planning this for a while now and we thought we would just do it now because it's really snowy out and we just got a new sled so we thought we would come out here," said eight-year-old Shawn Kelley.

Some kids enjoyed a day off school today. Dave decided to take his son sledding this afternoon.

"Yeah, it was actually a good day to go out sledding. The weather isn't too cold, it's pretty nice out and just a good day to get out and enjoy it," said Dave Matthys.

While many enjoyed the outdoors, they also made sure to bundle up.

"We just make sure we bundle up. Lots of gloves, lots of hats, good hats, good gloves," said Jaclyn Hunt.

Others also decided to go cross-country skiing at Palmer Hills Golf Course. Sophie Weber came to the Quad Cities all the way from Austria to visit her aunt and uncle.

"I love to be outside. I love the cold weather. I love the snow. We have a lot of snow in Austria as well and yeah, I love skiing. I love Alpine skiing," said Weber.