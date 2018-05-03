Enrollment down in Iowa family planning program

Newly released data show that an Iowa family planning program that Republican lawmakers established last year to cut funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers has seen a marked decline in patients and participating health care providers.

Iowa Department of Human Services data obtained by The Associated Press show that just over 5,300 people were enrolled in the program as of March 1, compared to roughly 8,200 when it launched July 1.

Critics say the decline shows that the program isn't working as promised.

When foregoing millions of dollars in Medicaid funding to launch the program, Republican lawmakers said the exclusion of Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers would be offset by rural health providers who would step up to offer family planning services such as birth control, pregnancy testing and health screenings.