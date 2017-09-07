Equifax says data breach affects 143 million

The credit reporting agency, Equifax, says a data breach could affect 143 million in the U.S.

The leaked data includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and even driver license numbers in some instances.

The company says over 209,000 U.S. credit card numbers were also obtained in the breach.

The data breach was discovered July 29th. The credit agency has just finished its investigation into the leak.

Equifax says it is now alert customers whose information was included in the breach through the mail. The company is also working with state and federal authorities.

The company says it will offer free identity theft protection and credit file monitoring to all customers in the U.S.

